Based off of the National Hurricane Center’s 4PM advisory, Tropical Storm Zeta has 65 mile per hour winds but is moving at 14 miles an hour. It has also shifted back west, looking to put our New Orleans metro in the direct line of its track. This is of concern as the greatest impacts will be along and east of wherever Zeta’s center comes ashore.

It will continue progressing into the Gulf of Mexico today, impacting our forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana Wednesday. Landfall near Terrebone Parish, Louisiana still looks likely Wednesday night.