Watch Live: Jefferson Parish Officials discuss Delta, now Category 4 hurricane

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON, LA – Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will be joined by the Emergency Management Department, Public Works Departments and other Parish officials to discuss preparations in place for Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane Delta is expected to be a major hurricane later today as it moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula. There is still some uncertainty in the track but more so the intensity and anticipated impacts in the northern Gulf region. The system is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday morning and will likely bring impacts to the northern Gulf coast from Thursday night through Saturday morning, making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane.

The Jefferson Parish Administration, along with the Emergency Management and Public Works Departments, are closely monitoring and are ready to respond accordingly. The Jefferson Parish Department of Drainage has 193 pumps and 73 pump stations operating at 100 percent capacity.

In preparation, residents are encouraged to gather emergency supplies, including food, water and medications for at least three days. Residents are also encouraged to clear out leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain. Residents should place their garbage and recycling bins curbside on their scheduled collection days. If heavy rain occurs, residents should remove all bins from the curb and secure them on their property to avoid debris clogging storm drains and the loss of bins if street flooding occurs.

Residents should continue to monitor the news for weather updates and follow guidance from local officials in the coming days. Residents are also reminded about the JPALERT System for real-time updates. Residents can text either JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777 to stay informed.

A list of tropical weather supplies, evacuation details and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website or on the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management page.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov).

