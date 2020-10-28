Hurricane Zeta intensifying; expected to reach Category 2

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Scot Pilie has the latest on Hurricane Zeta as it strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico.

All storm preparations should be completed by 11 a.m., when strong wind gusts are expected to reach the New Orleans metro area.

Zeta is expected to be the strongest storm to hit New Orleans since Hurricane Isaac in 2012. Unlike Isaac, Zeta is expected to move through the area quickly, with the worst of the storm ending by around 9 p.m.

