Hurricane Zeta intensifying; expected to reach Category 2

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Scot Pilie has the latest on Hurricane Zeta as it strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico.

All storm preparations should be completed by 11 a.m., when strong wind gusts are expected to reach the New Orleans metro area.

Zeta is expected to be the strongest storm to hit New Orleans since Hurricane Isaac in 2012. Unlike Isaac, Zeta is expected to move through the area quickly, with the worst of the storm ending by around 9 p.m.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely 100% 81° 57°

Thursday

67° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 54°

Friday

67° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 67° 55°

Saturday

71° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 71° 61°

Sunday

73° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 52°

Monday

64° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 52°

Tuesday

69° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
79°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

78°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

78°

5 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

77°

6 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
77°

77°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
77°

76°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
80%
76°

76°

9 PM
Showers/Wind
60%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

