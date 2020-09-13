Watch Live: Governor Edwards gives Tropical Storm Sally update

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is giving an update on Tropical Storm Sally as the storm intensifies over the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Sally is projected to make landfall to the East of New Orleans as a Category 1 storm. There is a possibility that Sally could strengthen into a Category 2 by landfall.

One of the key factors to watch right now is Sally’s speed. If the developing storm slows down over the Gulf, significant strengthening could occur.

