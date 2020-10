Hurricane Zeta is quickly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 100 miles per hour moving fast. This is officially a Category 2 storm. Now, Zeta is forecast to make landfall as a Category 2 storm this afternoon with max winds of 100 miles per hour. The Hurricane Hunters continue to find its pressure lowering, and this is a sign the system continues to strengthen. They have also just found 117 mile per hour winds in the eyewall at flight level.

For southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi, this is not a drill. Rush last minute preparations to completion. Don’t take this storm lightly. Make sure you have all of your preparations finished ASAP, as conditions will quickly deteriorate this afternoon through evening.