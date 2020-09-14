Governor Edwards gives an update on Hurricane Sally

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is giving an update on Hurricane Sally as the slow moving storm continues toward the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

The latest forecasts have Hurricane Sally making landfall somewhere around the Louisiana and Mississippi border as a Category 2 storm.

“Parts of Louisiana remain in the cone, and we have to be really careful about that,” Edwards said. “We always know that the impacts can be felt outside the cone, it always happens.”

Edwards urged all Louisiana residents to continue to pay close attention to the storm, especially to the storm surge and rainfall potential.

