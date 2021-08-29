WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to address state on Hurricane Ida at 2 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a live press conference at 2 p.m. on the landfall of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon at 11:55 a.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 150 mph at landfall, putting the storm as an upper-level Category 4 storm.

You can watch the entire press conference live in the video player above. Details from the press conference will be posted here as they become available.

