Watch Live: Gov. Edwards gives update on Tropical Storms Laura and Hurricane Marco

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is giving an update on the paths of the twin Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

As of the 10 a.m. update, Tropical Storm Marco still has southeast Louisiana in its path through Monday. We are going to be seeing this moving in as a strong tropical storm or a low end hurricane. The impacts will be the same either way.

