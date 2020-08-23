Gov. Edwards gives update on Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is giving an update on storm preparations across the state as Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco follow storm paths that lead them straight to the Louisiana coast.

Marco is forecast to make landfall as a category one storm Monday afternoon. This will likely be a small compact system with the biggest impacts near and east of the center. It’s possible the track could shift a bit more east through the day.

Laura looks like a much bigger threat at landfall as a category 2 or potentially 3 storm. The track has shifted west overnight however and on this path would not be the major impact to southeast Louisiana that it looked like it could be. That could still change over the next couple of days.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

87° / 78°
A few showers developing late
A few showers developing late 50% 87° 78°

Monday

83° / 79°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 80% 83° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 80°

Wednesday

86° / 81°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 80% 86° 81°

Thursday

88° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 80°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 79°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

1 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

2 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
40%
80°

79°

6 AM
Showers
40%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
50%
79°

80°

8 AM
Showers
60%
80°

81°

9 AM
Rain
60%
81°

81°

10 AM
Rain
70%
81°

82°

11 AM
Squalls
70%
82°

81°

12 PM
Squalls
70%
81°

81°

1 PM
Squalls
70%
81°

81°

2 PM
Squalls
80%
81°

82°

3 PM
Squalls
70%
82°

83°

4 PM
Rain
70%
83°

84°

5 PM
Rain
70%
84°

84°

6 PM
Rain
70%
84°

83°

7 PM
Rain
60%
83°

