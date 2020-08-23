Gov. Edwards gives update on Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is giving an update on storm preparations across the state as Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco follow storm paths that lead them straight to the Louisiana coast.

Marco is forecast to make landfall as a category one storm Monday afternoon. This will likely be a small compact system with the biggest impacts near and east of the center. It’s possible the track could shift a bit more east through the day.

Laura looks like a much bigger threat at landfall as a category 2 or potentially 3 storm. The track has shifted west overnight however and on this path would not be the major impact to southeast Louisiana that it looked like it could be. That could still change over the next couple of days.

