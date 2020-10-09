Watch Live: Gov. Edwards gives Friday update on Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards has the latest on Hurricane Delta as it approaches the Louisiana coastline.

As of the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Delta has weakened to a category 2 storm. Edwards said although Delta is showing what he referred to as “moderate weakening,” he said everyone in the storm’s path needs to take their safety very seriously.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Hurricane Delta.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season