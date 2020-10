NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane Delta made landfall around 6 p.m. Friday some 200 miles west of New Orleans as a Category 2 hurricane.

Strong winds associated with Delta's outer bands, with gusts near 50 mph, caused minor power outages and downed tree limbs in the local area. A Wind Advisory remains in effect citywide until 1 p.m. today and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for areas outside the levee system until 1 p.m. today.