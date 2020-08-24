Watch: Gov. Edwards discusses Louisiana’s response to TS’s Laura and Marco

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE – On Monday evening, Governor John Bel Edwards held a press briefing to discuss the state’s activity related to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

As of the 4 p.m. NWS update, Marco continues to look weaker with Laura still strong near Cuba.

Laura looks like a much bigger threat at landfall as a category 2 or potentially 3 storm. Right now it is still looking like the western part of the state. That could still change over the next couple of days as a lot of uncertainty remains. This system will need to be watched closely.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 5 p.m. Evening Update

Tracking the tropics noon Monday update

Hank Allen talks with NHC Director Ken Graham

Tracking the Tropics: Monday morning update on Laura and Marco

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Marco and Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 7PM Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 78°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 88° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 82°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 82°

Wednesday

88° / 81°
Windy with rain at times
Windy with rain at times 70% 88° 81°

Thursday

88° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 79°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 90° 78°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
80°

80°

9 PM
Showers
50%
80°

79°

10 PM
Showers
60%
79°

80°

11 PM
Rain
80%
80°

80°

12 AM
Rain
80%
80°

80°

1 AM
Rain
80%
80°

81°

2 AM
Rain
70%
81°

81°

3 AM
Showers
60%
81°

81°

4 AM
Rain
60%
81°

80°

5 AM
Rain
60%
80°

80°

6 AM
Rain
60%
80°

80°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

84°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
84°

85°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

87°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
86°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

85°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

85°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
85°

Popular

Latest News

More News