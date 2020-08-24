Watch: Gov. Edwards discusses Louisiana’s response to TS’s Laura and Marco

BATON ROUGE – On Monday evening, Governor John Bel Edwards held a press briefing to discuss the state’s activity related to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

As of the 4 p.m. NWS update, Marco continues to look weaker with Laura still strong near Cuba.

Laura looks like a much bigger threat at landfall as a category 2 or potentially 3 storm. Right now it is still looking like the western part of the state. That could still change over the next couple of days as a lot of uncertainty remains. This system will need to be watched closely.