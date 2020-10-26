Watch: City of New Orleans update on Hurricane Zeta, COVID-19 vaccine, and free flu shots

New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Avegno and New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold will provide an update to members of the media on the first drive-thru flu vaccine event and the Citys preparedness for mass vaccine administration in anticipation of an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, Director Arnold will discuss the Citys readiness ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta.

The City of New Orleans is giving free drive thru flu shots at the Audubon Zoo from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They are doing this to get people to get their flu shots, but also to practice what the flow would be like when the Covid-19 vaccine comes out.

This is an exercise to get health care workers trained for drive-thru vaccinations.