Watch: City of New Orleans gives Tropical Storm Sally update

NEW ORLEANS – City officials are giving an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Sally.

Current forecasts have Tropical Storm Sally making landfall somewhere East of New Orleans along the Louisiana coastline as a Category 1 storm, with the potential for strengthening to Category 2 wind speeds.

Areas of Orleans Parish outside of levee protection, including Lake Catherine and Venetian Isles, are under a mandatory evacuation order.

