WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

by: Shelby Banks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall this morning as a dangerous category four storm.

