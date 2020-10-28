Watch: Hurricane Zeta livestream

Tracking the Tropics

NEW ORLEANS – Hurricane Zeta has made landfall in Louisiana, and we’re bringing you a live stream as the Category 2 storm makes its way across the area.

The stream shows a live shot of Metairie pointing West from the Galleria office building. The stream will remain active unless there is a loss of power or internet.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued live coverage of Hurricane Zeta.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 57°
Thunderstorms ending early, windy
Thunderstorms ending early, windy 100% 79° 57°

Thursday

68° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 68° 53°

Friday

66° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 66° 55°

Saturday

71° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 60°

Sunday

73° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 73° 52°

Monday

64° / 51°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 51°

Tuesday

69° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
77°

77°

7 PM
Showers/Wind
80%
77°

77°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
80%
77°

76°

9 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
76°

76°

10 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

