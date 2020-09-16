Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Watch: Hurricane Sally’s winds flip 18-wheeler on I-10 over Mobile Bay

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, AL – As Hurricane Sally makes its way over land as a Category 2, devastating winds and storm surge are battering the Gulf Coast.

An Alabama Department of Transportation live feed shows at least one 18-wheeler flipped onto its side on I-10 over Mobile Bay, one of the victims of this slow moving storm’s 105 mile per hour winds.

South of Mobile, in Orange Beach, storm surge is causing even more damage. Video sent in to our sister station WKRG in Mobile shows water breaking apart a pier at a home near the Alabama Florida state line.

The viewer who submitted the video tells WKRG that they have been through several hurricanes in the area, and this is the highest the water has been.

Elsewhere along the Gulf Coast, officials in Destin, Florida, are reporting trees down blocking several roads. Further east in Panama City, there are reports of flooding and severe beach erosion from storm surge.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Tuesday evening weather update 9-15-20

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Hank Allen

Tuesday afternoon Sally update with NHC Director Ken Graham

Latest on Hurricane Sally

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 74°

Thursday

89° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 75°

Friday

83° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 83° 72°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 71°

Sunday

79° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 69°

Monday

77° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 70°

Tuesday

79° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

Popular

Latest News

More News