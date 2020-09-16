Severe Weather Tools

WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

Tracking the Tropics

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Tuesday evening weather update 9-15-20

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Hank Allen

Tuesday afternoon Sally update with NHC Director Ken Graham

Latest on Hurricane Sally

