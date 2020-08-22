Voluntary evacuations for Town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

JEAN LAFITTE, La. – Today, Mayor of Jean Lafitte Tim Kerner, Jr. and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng have issued a voluntary evacuation. The order includes the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Residents are advised to bring vehicles, boats, and campers to higher ground as the storms are expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area.

“We want to make sure residents are safe as these storms approach so we are taking all the necessary precautions to be fully prepared,” said Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr. “We are issuing this voluntary evacuation as an extra precaution to encourage citizens to move to an area of safety before the storms approach.”

According to Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, “It is so very important to plan ahead and be prepared for these storms, which are expected to bring heavy rain, winds, storm surge and flooding to our area, especially in the lower lining areas of the Parish outside of the levee protection system. We ask all residents of Jefferson Parish to prepare and stay weather aware.”

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge watches. For more information, visit www.hurricanes.gov.