Voluntary evacuations for Town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEAN LAFITTE, La. – Today, Mayor of Jean Lafitte Tim Kerner, Jr. and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng have issued a voluntary evacuation. The order includes the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Residents are advised to bring vehicles, boats, and campers to higher ground as the storms are expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area.

“We want to make sure residents are safe as these storms approach so we are taking all the necessary precautions to be fully prepared,” said Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr.  “We are issuing this voluntary evacuation as an extra precaution to encourage citizens to move to an area of safety before the storms approach.”

According to Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, “It is so very important to plan ahead and be prepared for these storms, which are expected to bring heavy rain, winds, storm surge and flooding to our area, especially in the lower lining areas of the Parish outside of the levee protection system. We ask all residents of Jefferson Parish to prepare and stay weather aware.”

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge watches. For more information, visit www.hurricanes.gov.  

Share this story

Weather Video

Latest on Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura

Storm Update 10 p.m. Thursday for Tracking the Tropics

Friday 8-21 weather update

Tracking the Tropics: Friday midday update as Laura forms

Tracking the tropics Friday morning 8-21

All eyes on two potential Gulf Coast risks in the tropics.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

93° / 78°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 20% 93° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 78°

Monday

84° / 80°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 90% 84° 80°

Tuesday

87° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 81°

Wednesday

86° / 81°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 90% 86° 81°

Thursday

88° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 80°

Friday

89° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News