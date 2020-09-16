Skip to content
Severe Weather Tools
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Download our Apps
Submit Your Weather Photos
Viewer Photos: Hurricane Sally damage images continue to flood in from storm zone
Tracking the Tropics
by:
Brooke Laizer
Posted:
Sep 16, 2020 / 05:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2020 / 05:23 PM CDT
Pensacola, Florida from The Portifino
Pensacola, Florida from The Portifino
Pensacola, Florida from The Portifino
Pensacola, Florida from The Portifino
Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton Locicero
Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
New Orleans, Louisiana; Photo Credit: Scot Pilie
New Orleans, Louisiana; Photo Credit: Emma Stieffel
New Orleans, Louisiana; Photo Credit: Byron Miranda
Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
Orange Beach, Alabama
Orange Beach, Alabama
Orange Beach, Alabama
Weather Video
Hurricane Sally roars ashore. Watching another wave in the Gulf.
Video
Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama
Video
Hurricane Sally makes landfall
Video
Tuesday evening weather update 9-15-20
Video
Tuesday evening weather forecast with Hank Allen
Video
Tuesday afternoon Sally update with NHC Director Ken Graham
Video
7 - Day and Hourly Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
84°
/
74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
84°
74°
Thursday
88°
/
77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
88°
77°
Friday
82°
/
73°
Cloudy
Cloudy
20%
82°
73°
Saturday
80°
/
72°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers
30%
80°
72°
Sunday
78°
/
71°
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers
30%
78°
71°
Monday
77°
/
71°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy
20%
77°
71°
Tuesday
78°
/
72°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness
20%
78°
72°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
83°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°
82°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°
81°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
80°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°
79°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°
78°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°
78°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°
77°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°
77°
2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°
76°
3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°
76°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°
76°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°
75°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°
75°
7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°
77°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°
79°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°
81°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
82°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°
83°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°
84°
1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°
85°
2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°
86°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°
87°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°
87°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°
Pensacola sheriff: The worst of Hurricane Sally is yet to come
Jefferson Parish schools add 4 days due to hurricanes
Video
Another tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico worth watching.
Work from home: Amazon’s 33,000 openings averaging $150,000 in pay to begin as remote jobs
Watch: Hurricane Sally’s winds flip 18-wheeler on I-10 over Mobile Bay
Video
Watching yet another tropical wave for formation potential, chances now higher in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico
Closings due to Hurricane Sally
Latest News
Viewer Photos: Hurricane Sally damage images continue to flood in from storm zone
Gallery
VIDEO: Alligator spotted outside Gulf Shores home on Plash Island
Video
Officers stop man from jumping off bridge, after he tried to run over deputy
Video
Pres. Trump holds news briefing at White House
Dean of UTRGV School of Medicine is stepping down in 2021
U.S. reputation approaching record lows with European allies, survey finds
