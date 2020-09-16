Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Viewer Photos: Hurricane Sally damage images continue to flood in from storm zone

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Pensacola, Florida from The Portifino
  • Pensacola, Florida from The Portifino
  • Pensacola, Florida from The Portifino
  • Pensacola, Florida from The Portifino
  • Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
  • Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton Locicero
  • Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
  • Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
  • New Orleans, Louisiana; Photo Credit: Scot Pilie
  • New Orleans, Louisiana; Photo Credit: Emma Stieffel
  • New Orleans, Louisiana; Photo Credit: Byron Miranda
  • Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
  • Destin, Florida; Photo Credit: Peyton LoCicero
  • Orange Beach, Alabama
  • Orange Beach, Alabama
  • Orange Beach, Alabama

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Sally roars ashore. Watching another wave in the Gulf.

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Tuesday evening weather update 9-15-20

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Hank Allen

Tuesday afternoon Sally update with NHC Director Ken Graham

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 74°

Thursday

88° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 77°

Friday

82° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 82° 73°

Saturday

80° / 72°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 80° 72°

Sunday

78° / 71°
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers 30% 78° 71°

Monday

77° / 71°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 20% 77° 71°

Tuesday

78° / 72°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 78° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

Popular

Latest News

More News