Based off of the National Hurricane Center's 4PM advisory, Hurricane Zeta now has 80 mile per hour winds and is moving at 10 miles an hour.

It will be beginning to progress into southern Gulf of Mexico waters at a point Tuesday, impacting our forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana Wednesday.

A Hurricane Watch is issued for all parishes shaded in red, while a Tropical Storm Watch is issued for all parishes shaded in yellow. These are issued 48 hours before the onset of tropical storm force winds.

The Hurricane Watch extends throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama coastlines, while Tropical Storm Watches remain in effect north and west.