The National Hurricane Center has issued a storm surge and tropical storm watch in effect for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi ahead of Cristobal.

Basically the impacts locally remain unchanged over the past couple of days with locally heavy rain, storm surge flooding, and gusty winds moving into the area starting Saturday night into Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has the latest.