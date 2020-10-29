Video shows sparks fly from downed power lines during Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS – A shocking video shot during Hurricane Zeta shows just how dangerous downed power lines can be.

Sparks fly from live wires as downed power lines collide in high winds. It’s a clear reminder that even though lines get knocked down, they can still carry power.

A 55-year-old man in Gert Town was electrocuted when he went out after the storm moved through the area and touched a downed power line.

New Orleans EMS tweeted that it happened on Palm Street just west of Carrollton Avenue. City officials say there are reports of downed power lines across the area, and they may still be energized. 

