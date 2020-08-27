Video shows high water in Hwy 1 in Golden Meadow

GOLDEN MEADOW, La – Highway 1 in Golden Meadow is flooded this morning as water driven by Hurricane Laura swamps the area.

Reporter Rachael O’Neil hopped onto a high-water vehicle with first responders this morning. The crew is traveling down to Grand Isle to inspect the island.

