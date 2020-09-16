Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

VIDEO: Hurricane Sally crawls ashore in Alabama and Florida

Tracking the Tropics

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama are taking a pummeling from a resurgent Hurricane Sally as it moves toward the coast. The storm quickly gained strength early Wednesday to become a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds.

The first waves of Sally’s eyewall have reached Orange Beach, Alabama. The Cajun Navy shared this video with WKRG. With landfall expected some time in the coming hours, tens of thousands are without electricity.

 Intense winds have been recorded in Foley, Alabama.

Flash floods from as much as a foot of rain have been reported. And, because the storm is moving so slowly, the deluge is expected to be drawn out — with some spots possibly getting 30 inches of rain.

Water rolls through a broken private pier on Bayou St. John in Orange Beach, Alabama, hours before Sally makes landfall. Waters this high are a rare sight in the area, according to the viewer who shared it with WKRG.

“…[We] rarely get any of this…The water is higher than [with] most other hurricanes we’ve been through,” the viewer said.

Sally batters downtown Pensacola, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Tuesday evening weather update 9-15-20

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Hank Allen

Tuesday afternoon Sally update with NHC Director Ken Graham

Latest on Hurricane Sally

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 74°

Thursday

89° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 75°

Friday

83° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 83° 72°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 71°

Sunday

79° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 69°

Monday

77° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 70°

Tuesday

79° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

Popular

Latest News

More News