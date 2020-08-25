VIDEO FORECAST — Laura now in the Gulf, expected to intensify. Here’s the latest.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — TROPICAL STORM #LAURA — entering the Gulf of Mexico. Expected to have ripe conditions for intensification until landfall.

No major changes with track at 10PM advisory, a hair west of the 5PM track. System now expected to be 110mph at landfall Wednesday night, 1 mph shy of Category 3.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says “Can’t stress this enough. Heed all evacuation recommendations from your local officials. If the call is made to get out, and you’re in a low-lying location, leave!

Life-threatening storm surge of 7-11+ feet is likely along portions of the Upper southeast Texas coast east of Galveston Bay into Southwest Louisiana. If told to evacuate, do so!”

NHC states “Do not focus on the exact details of the track or intensity forecasts as the average NHC track error at 48 hours is around 80 miles and the average intensity error is close to 15 mph. In addition, wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards will extend far from the center.”

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana. Hurricane force winds 74+ mph possible within 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from south of Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass Texas and from Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Tropical storm force winds 39-55+mph winds possible within 48 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* San Luis Pass Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne