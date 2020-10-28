VIDEO FORECAST — Category 1 Hurricane Zeta hours away from landfall along the Louisiana Coast

Conditions will be beginning to deteriorate across the state very soon



Hurricane Zeta is quickly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 90 miles per hour moving fast. Now, Zeta is forecast to make landfall as a strong Category 1 or Category 2 storm this afternoon with max winds of 90 miles per hour. The Hurricane Hunters continue to find its pressure lowering, and this is a sign the system continues to strengthen.

For southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi, this is not a drill. Rush last minute preparations to completion. Don’t take this storm lightly. Make sure you have all of your preparations finished ASAP, as conditions will quickly deteriorate this afternoon through evening.

Be prepared for widespread power outages and trees down in Hurricane Warning areas. This is likely to be the most significant wind event for the area since Isaac in 2012, when NOLA clocked 80-85 mile per hour wind gusts. Unlike Isaac though, Zeta will be moving quickly, and most substantial wind impacts will only last 3-6 hours total.

Winds will quickly ramp up from 1PM-6PM across the area, with the system out of our area by 11PM. Be aware, even after the storm is passed, power lines and trees could be knocked down. Stay home until the sun rises Thursday morning will be best. Good news is a cold front will be behind Zeta to bring us a gorgeous forecast for the Halloween weekend ahead!

