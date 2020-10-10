Video: Extensive damage throughout Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Delta

Abbeville, LA -The roof of this gas station was ripped off by Hurricane Delta. This is the same case for several other gas stations in town.

Delta made landfall Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mp. Flash floods remained a risk from parts of Texas to Mississippi, where forecasters said up to 10 inches of rain could fall by day’s end.

Landfall was near the town of Creole, a few miles east of where Laura hit in August. Delta then moved directly over Lake Charles, a waterfront city where nearly every home was already damaged.

Ripping tarps off damaged roofs and scattering massive piles of storm debris in the wind and water, Hurricane Delta inflicted fresh damage in Louisiana along the same path of destruction Hurricane Laura carved just six weeks earlier.

Damage seen near Lake Charles, Louisiana, following Hurricane Delta on October 10, 2020. A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew conducted an overflight of impacted areas to assess damage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

Hurricane Delta damage in Abbeville, LA