Video: Delta strengthening, track unchanged Monday night

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen Monday night and will most likely become a major hurricane before it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen Monday night and will most likely become a major hurricane before it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula. This will be something we need to watch very closely through the week for local impacts.

The 10 PM advisory from the Hurricane Center continues to bring the track into south central Louisiana. While there is still a large amount of error potential in the cone the models have been fairly steady in this area through the day.

Most continue to be group near the center line of the NHC forecast. It’s important to not focus on the center however and realize that anywhere in the cone could see impacts. Prepare now for a hurricane on Friday.

It would be a good idea to get supplies in case of power outages. Also clean storm drains and basins. Bring in any loose objects such as Halloween decorations that could get blown around.

This should be a fast moving storm which will keep overall rainfall amounts lower. Storm surge east of the center will be an issue along with wind damage potential.

A center near Morgan City would put a good portion of southeast Louisiana in the area for the most significant impacts. Again, prepare now for a storm to come. We still have a couple of days to watch this but need to be ready.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 72°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 82° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 75°

Thursday

81° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 81° 75°

Friday

84° / 73°
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely 100% 84° 73°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Windy with showers
Windy with showers 50% 84° 70°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 70°

Humidity

