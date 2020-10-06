Video: Delta strengthening, track unchanged Monday night

Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen Monday night and will most likely become a major hurricane before it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen Monday night and will most likely become a major hurricane before it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula. This will be something we need to watch very closely through the week for local impacts.

The 10 PM advisory from the Hurricane Center continues to bring the track into south central Louisiana. While there is still a large amount of error potential in the cone the models have been fairly steady in this area through the day.

Most continue to be group near the center line of the NHC forecast. It’s important to not focus on the center however and realize that anywhere in the cone could see impacts. Prepare now for a hurricane on Friday.

It would be a good idea to get supplies in case of power outages. Also clean storm drains and basins. Bring in any loose objects such as Halloween decorations that could get blown around.

This should be a fast moving storm which will keep overall rainfall amounts lower. Storm surge east of the center will be an issue along with wind damage potential.

A center near Morgan City would put a good portion of southeast Louisiana in the area for the most significant impacts. Again, prepare now for a storm to come. We still have a couple of days to watch this but need to be ready.

