Video: Cristobal now moving north, set to impact Louisiana

Tropical Depression Cristobal has finally started to move north through the Yucatan peninsula. While still weak, strengthening is forecast once it makes its way back out over the Gulf of Mexico.

Most models are coming into good agreement of a Louisiana landfall somewhere around the Atchafalaya. This will put our area on the eastern and wetter side of the storm.

Expect tropical conditions as early as Saturday night through Monday. Coastal flooding with locally heavy rain will be the main issues. Isolated tornadoes will be possible within any rain band.