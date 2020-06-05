Video: Cristobal now moving north, set to impact Louisiana

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression Cristobal has finally started to move north through the Yucatan peninsula

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression Cristobal has finally started to move north through the Yucatan peninsula. While still weak, strengthening is forecast once it makes its way back out over the Gulf of Mexico.

Most models are coming into good agreement of a Louisiana landfall somewhere around the Atchafalaya. This will put our area on the eastern and wetter side of the storm.

Expect tropical conditions as early as Saturday night through Monday. Coastal flooding with locally heavy rain will be the main issues. Isolated tornadoes will be possible within any rain band.

Share this story

Weather Video

Cristobal update Friday morning 6-5-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Friday morning 6-5-20"

Tropical Storm Cristobal Thursday 10PM Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Storm Cristobal Thursday 10PM Forecast"

Tropical Depression Cristobal Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Depression Cristobal Update"

Thursday midday update on Cristobal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday midday update on Cristobal"

Cristobal update Thursday morning 6-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Thursday morning 6-4-20"

Tropical Storm Cristobal Wednesday Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Storm Cristobal Wednesday Update"

Popular

Latest News

More News