Video: Cristobal moving north a little stronger

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move north through the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon. The storm has increased in strength slightly to 50 mph.

It is still a very lopsided and disorganized system. Dry air is getting pulled around into the center as expected and will prevent it from developing too much over the next day or two before landfall.

A heavy rain band is well east of the center. Where that band eventually moves inland will have the chance to produce widespread flash flooding.

Locally heavy rain is the main concern in our area. However areas of coastal flooding will also be likely along with the possibility of isolated tornadoes by Sunday into Monday.