Two tropical waves could impact northern Gulf

September 10th is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and it certainly looks like it with several areas to watch over the next week.

The two most pressing issues at the moment will be impacting the Gulf through the middle of next week.

The first wave is in the eastern Gulf and has a low chance of development as it moves to the southwest. The second is currently over the Bahamas and is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf through the weekend.

That second wave does have a higher chance of development. While no significant development is expected, conditions will be somewhat favorable and this will need to be watched into early next week. There really is no reason it would not be able to strengthen once it moves past Florida.

At the very least rain chances will be increasing over the next few days.

Moisture from the first wave will lead to widespread showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Likely another area of locally heavy rain would move in by Tuesday and Wednesday with the second wave.

This is a fluid situation with several days to watch the details. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest and be prepared as we continue through the next month.

