Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane as it enters Gulf

Tracking the Tropics

by: The Associated Press and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Zeta has formed off the coast of Cuba near the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to a Colorado State University hurricane researcher, it is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded. NHC says 2005 still holds the record for the most number of named storms in a season at 28. One more storm this year and the record is tied.

Forecasters say the storm is forecast to pass south of western Cuba on Monday, then move into the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta could reach hurricane intensity before making landfall on the Yucatan peninsula Monday. Midweek U.S. landfall expected on the northern Gulf Coast.

As of the 8 p.m. NHC update, Tropical Storm Zeta is currently 280 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and is stationary.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

  • Tulum to Rio Lagartos Mexico
  • Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • Pinar del Rio Cuba

