Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to impact northern Gulf

10:00 AM

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Zeta continues to show a landfall along the central Gulf coast. Louisiana is still centered within the cone at this time.

The storm is currently not moving much and should remain fairly stationary over the next day or so before drifting northwest over the Yucatan.

Strengthening looks likely in the next couple of days and this is likely to become a hurricane in the southern Gulf. After that point strong wind shear and cooler water should cause weakening as it moves northeast by midweek.

The main issue of with the track of this will be the strong trough coming in from the west. Eventually that will move Zeta northeast but the question is still how early does that happen. Right now it is still too early to say for sure where this is going to go.

Prepare for tropical conditions midweek. Heavy rain, coastal flooding, and strong winds will be possible on the current track, although a shift to the east would mean very little for our area. Main impacts would be on Wednesday as this storm will be moving very quickly at landfall.

We will continue to monitor this very closely and need a couple more days to lock in the exact details of any impacts. As always stay with WGNO on air and online.