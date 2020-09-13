Tropical Storm Sally update from St. Tammany Parish President

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper urged residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Sally today and early tomorrow, before the storm makes landfall as what is predicted to be a category one hurricane. Today he signed an Emergency Declaration ahead of the storm.

“I am asking every resident to prepare for a slow-moving storm and potential storm surge and heavy rain that could increase the inland movement of water,” Cooper said. “We are asking people who live in low-lying areas to assess their ability to ride out the storm, and if you feel it’s necessary, move to higher ground.”

Additional updates are as follows:

The St. Tammany Emergency Operations Center will partially activate Monday, September 14, 2020 at 7 a.m.

All non-essential Parish Government offices will close at noon on Monday, September 14, 2020 and remain closed, Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Essential employees are to report as assigned.

St. Tammany Parish Government has opened six self-service sandbag locations as follows: Sunday, September 13, 2020, and Monday, September 14, 2020. All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle. There will be someone on-hand to assist the elderly and/or disabled at each location. The locations will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34583 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La

The Old Levee District Site

61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn

1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

-The following facilities will close at noon Monday, September 14, 2020 and remain closed Tuesday, September 15, 2020:

The Tammany Trace

The St. Tammany Fishing Pier located at 54001 E Howze Beach Rd, Slidell, LA 70461

Kids Konnection Playground located at 21410 Koop Dr, Mandeville

Northshore Beach located at 267 Debbie Dr, Slidell, LA 70458

Bayou Lacombe Bridge. No Marine traffic.

— STAR TRANSIT will run Monday, September 14, 2020, and will not run Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

— Public Works and Tammany Utilities personnel remain on call, if needed, out of an abundance of caution.

— The 22nd Judicial Courts will follow the schedule of St. Tammany Parish Government unless weather warrants otherwise.

— Citizens can call 985-809-2300 for storm updates, or visit www.stpgov.org/storm for information.

— Continuous updates will be posted at www.stpgov.org as well as on Social Media.

Residents are asked to clear any debris from culverts and drainage pathways, and to monitor the weather forecasts in the coming days through your local media outlets. Prepare your enhanced plan to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.