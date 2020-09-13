Tropical Storm Sally 6 PM update

Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Sally continues to slowly move northwest through the Gulf with minimal change in intensity so far. We are looking at a tight gradient of impacts on the east side of the center vs the west.

Right now the strongest part of the storm looks like it will stay east of New Orleans. However it is still too close to call and everybody needs to be prepared, especially for power outages.

Overall areas east of the center can expect 10-15 inches of rain in locally heavier pockets. West of the center only 1-3.

Tropical storm force winds will be likely across the area and due to the slow movement of the storm could have a more widespread impact on power outage potential that other storms of similar intensity.

Expect storm surge flooding along the coast from the mouth of the MS river through coast Mississippi. This will include southeast St. Tammany as well.

Continue to watch this closely and be prepared for impacts to change based on small track changes.

Sunday

88° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 79°

Monday

87° / 79°
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 79°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely 80% 82° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 75°

Thursday

86° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 76°

Friday

83° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 83° 73°

Saturday

82° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 73°

84°

9 PM
Clear
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
86°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
83°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

82°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

