Tropical Storm Sally 6 PM update

Tropical Storm Sally continues to slowly move northwest through the Gulf with minimal change in intensity so far. We are looking at a tight gradient of impacts on the east side of the center vs the west.

Right now the strongest part of the storm looks like it will stay east of New Orleans. However it is still too close to call and everybody needs to be prepared, especially for power outages.

Overall areas east of the center can expect 10-15 inches of rain in locally heavier pockets. West of the center only 1-3.

Tropical storm force winds will be likely across the area and due to the slow movement of the storm could have a more widespread impact on power outage potential that other storms of similar intensity.

Expect storm surge flooding along the coast from the mouth of the MS river through coast Mississippi. This will include southeast St. Tammany as well.

Continue to watch this closely and be prepared for impacts to change based on small track changes.