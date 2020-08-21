Tropical Storm Laura forms

A recon flight Friday morning found tropical storm force winds around Tropical Depression 13 which has caused it to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Laura

The center of the storm was also located further south than previously thought. This could impact future track and intensity predictions.

At the moment the morning tropical models have already run and been working off the previous coordinates. However these could shift some through the day with the new information.

Either way this is going to be something that needs to be watched through the weekend as exact details are still hard to pinpoint this far out.