Tropical Storm Laura forms

Tracking the Tropics

A recon flight Friday morning found tropical storm force winds around Tropical Depression 13 which has caused it to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Laura

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A recon flight Friday morning found tropical storm force winds around Tropical Depression 13 which has caused it to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Laura.

The center of the storm was also located further south than previously thought. This could impact future track and intensity predictions.

At the moment the morning tropical models have already run and been working off the previous coordinates. However these could shift some through the day with the new information.

Either way this is going to be something that needs to be watched through the weekend as exact details are still hard to pinpoint this far out.

Share this story

Weather Video

Tracking the tropics Friday morning 8-21

All eyes on two potential Gulf Coast risks in the tropics.

Thursday 8-20 midday weather update

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 14 forms in Caribbean

Thursday 8-20-20 video forecast

Tracking the Tropics Thursday morning 6 AM

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 90° 76°

Saturday

91° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 79°

Monday

85° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 80°

Wednesday

88° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 80°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News