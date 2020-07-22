Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed. It’s the seventh named storm of the season, which breaks the record for earliest date for the “G” named storm, previously held by Gert on July 24, 2005.

Gonzalo is likely to strengthen over the next two to three days, potentially even up to hurricane strength.

Interests in the lower Windward Islands should closely monitor. However, long term prospects of the system still hinge on its ability to battle dry air and wind shear as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Potentially, it could die completely once it’s in the Eastern Caribbean.

This is something to watch if it can survive.