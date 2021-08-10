Tropical Storm Fred named as it tracks towards Florida’s coast

The National Hurricane Center’s 10PM Advisory has found a closed circulation, leading to the naming of Tropical Storm Fred with 40 mile per hour winds.

The National Hurricane Center issued a forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 (PTC 6) at 4PM locally that included the southeast Gulf of Mexico!

Tropical storm warnings are now in effect for Puerto Rico as the system moves towards land. Remember, these are issued 48 hours before tropical storm conditions occur.

The Hurricane Hunters have three crews relocated to Homestead Air Force Base in Homestead, Florida ahead of upcoming missions to fly the disturbance.

Right now, Fred is moving towards Puerto Rico before approaching Hispaniola Wednesday, meaning it will likely struggle to strengthen while encountering mountainous terrain.

Spaghetti models are in incredible agreement the system will likely track west towards our United States coastline from there. Currently, all seem to agree on a landfall between the Florida panhandle and Florida’s Big Bend region.

Due to dry air, wind shear, and land interaction on its path, this system will likely remain weak in intensity with heaviest rain along and east of wherever the center tracks onshore.

Right now, no concerns locally across the Louisiana or Mississippi Gulf Coasts, but we’ll continue to watch it very closely.

The next name on the list is Grace, so we will continue to watch closely, though local impacts are not a concern right now.

Join in for more information on Good Morning New Orleans Wednesday!

