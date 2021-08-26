Tropical storm forms and will strengthen fast

Tracking the Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The tropics are heating up Tropical Storm Ida. The current track has it off the coast of Jamaica and will cross the western portion of Cuba.

Saturday the forecast models project Ida going beyond Tropical Storm to a Hurricane quickly in the Gulf of Mexico. The tightening around the projected cyclone appears to be tightening and the angle of a projected landfall Sunday west of New Orleans.

This will bring far outer rainbands over the weekend (indirect from the southeast), which will bring occasional rain and breezy conditions but we are not seeing a severe set-up until “Ida” moves over land Monday-Tuesday.

Stay with the latest track for a Weather Aware possibility Monday-Tuesday timeframe. Any further movement towards the west would bring inclement weather of just widespread torrential rainfall. #trackingthetropics

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 78°

Friday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 83° 79°

Saturday

86° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 86° 80°

Sunday

82° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 82° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 94% 84° 79°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 86° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
81°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

81°

4 AM
Showers
51%
81°

81°

5 AM
Rain
61%
81°

80°

6 AM
Rain
60%
80°

80°

7 AM
Light Rain
62%
80°

81°

8 AM
Rain
78%
81°

82°

9 AM
Rain
85%
82°

82°

10 AM
Rain
86%
82°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
81°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
82°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
82°

