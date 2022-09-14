(WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking newly-formed Tropical Storm Fiona, located in the Central Atlantic about 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

As of Wednesday night, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (mph) with gusts up to 60 mph.

The system continues to organize and strengthen despite dry air and high wind shear in the vicinity — two factors that typically limit tropical development. The storm is forecast to gradually strengthen over the next few days as it moves westward toward the Caribbean.

The latest forecast track shows the storm approaching the Leeward Islands by the weekend. However, beyond the next few days, computer models are still split on whether this system will curve north toward the Atlantic or stay farther south in the Caribbean.

Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.