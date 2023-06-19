NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is off to an unusually busy start.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two systems in the Atlantic Ocean: Tropical Storm Bret and a tropical wave right behind it.

Tropical Storm Bret currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday afternoon. The system is forecast to track west toward the Lesser Antilles as it gradually becomes more organizes.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic just a few hundred miles east of Tropical Storm Bret.

This wave, known as Invest 93-L, has a 50 percent chance of formation over the next seven days and it will likely become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

Only three named storms on record have formed in the tropical Atlantic during the month of June. Early season activity in the deep tropics is often a precursor of an active hurricane season.

While there is no imminent threat to the Gulf Coast from these systems right now, it is always a good idea to review your hurricane preparedness plan.