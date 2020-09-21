Severe Weather Tools

Tropical Storm Beta to impact our local forecast for upcoming week

Seasonal, fall-like temperatures ahead of the equinox

Tropical Storm Beta continues inching west-northwest at a slow 6 miles per hour with maximum winds of 60 miles per hour tonight.

This is still battling dry air plus wind shear, hindering intensification on radar.

Though likely making landfall in Texas, as our week progresses, heavy rain and flooding will be the themes across Louisiana’s coastline.

Lopsided in nature, Beta’s rain bands extend far east of its center, hence the soggy weekend we have all experienced.

Heightened coastal waves from 1 to 3 feet and intermittent periods of heavy rainfall will continue across our state until Thursday.

Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding as bands “train” or stall out over Louisiana while Beta’s center moves towards south-central and eastern Texas.

The greatest risk for localized heavy rainfall will remain in coastal southeast Louisiana. 5-8 inches of rain appears likely through Thursday, with localized higher amounts possible. In metro New Orleans, near the I-10 corridor, gloomy conditions are expected consistently as periods of even heavier rainfall come and go.

A Flash Flood Watch will stay in effect until Wednesday night.

Move cars off of streets if possible to avoid a potential flood scenario if 4-6 inches fall across the city, itself. Gusty winds could be between 35 and 45 miles per hour within these rain bands, so secure any loose items that could fly away.

Rainfall totals may even increase by mid to late week, depending on where Beta’s heaviest rain bands set up. Localized hot spots could even see 10-15 inches over these next seven days.

Cooler temperatures persist through late week, fittingly, because we welcome the Fall Equinox Tuesday. Days will start feeling shorter once the sun sets earlier.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

72° / 70°
Windy with rain at times
Windy with rain at times 70% 72° 70°

Monday

77° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 77° 73°

Tuesday

79° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 79° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 75°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Friday

83° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 73°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Rain
70%
71°

71°

9 PM
Rain
80%
71°

72°

10 PM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
74°

74°

2 AM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

3 AM
Showers
60%
74°

75°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
75°

75°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
75°

74°

6 AM
Light Rain
60%
74°

75°

7 AM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

12 PM
Rain
70%
76°

76°

1 PM
Rain
70%
76°

76°

2 PM
Rain
70%
76°

75°

3 PM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

4 PM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

5 PM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

6 PM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

7 PM
Rain
60%
75°

