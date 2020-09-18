Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf, forecast to take some turns

Tropical Storm Beta formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon and is moving to the northeast

Tropical Storm Beta formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon and is moving to the northeast. The current forecast has this turning to the west through the weekend as high pressure builds in from the north.

After that a trough coming in from the west causes it to turn back to the northeast next week and then potentially up to Louisiana after that. There is fairly good agreement on this overall theme but the details will still need to be worked out over the next few days in terms of where it actually goes.

Right now impacts in the short term look to be minimal. This will produce quite a bit of rain but most of that will be offshore to the south and southwest.

Expect heaviest amounts through Tuesday south of I-10 with less to the north. Some areas could receive a few inches along the coast but heaviest will stay offshore.

There will also be a persistent onshore wind over the next few days.

The strongest winds will be offshore for the most part but several days of a moderate easterly flow will likely lead to at least minor flooding outside the levee system. Expect to see higher water in the low spots.

Otherwise we are going to watch this through next week. If it does move northeast it will likely stay west of our area which means any band that moves through could possess a tornado threat.

