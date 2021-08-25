Tropical development likely into the Gulf this weekend

A tropical wave located just north of South America currently has a high chance of development from the National Hurricane Center over the next 5 days at 80%. This is a system we are going to need to watch very closely as we head through the upcoming weekend.

Right now we are in the early stages of this system. Models will continue to move around until a center forms. The big question early on is going to be does this move over the Yucatan, which would make it more likely to go to Texas, or does it stay in the Yucatan Channel which would make it more likely to go to Louisiana.

Basically everyone along the Texas and Louisiana coasts need to watch this closely. Models are indicating significant development in the Gulf with this system.

We are heading into the peak of the hurricane season. Have your plans in place and supplies ready to go. Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.