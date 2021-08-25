Tropical development likely into the Gulf this weekend

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A tropical wave located just north of South America currently has a high chance of development from the National Hurricane Center over the next 5 days at 80%. This is a system we are going to need to watch very closely as we head through the upcoming weekend.

Right now we are in the early stages of this system. Models will continue to move around until a center forms. The big question early on is going to be does this move over the Yucatan, which would make it more likely to go to Texas, or does it stay in the Yucatan Channel which would make it more likely to go to Louisiana.

Basically everyone along the Texas and Louisiana coasts need to watch this closely. Models are indicating significant development in the Gulf with this system.

We are heading into the peak of the hurricane season. Have your plans in place and supplies ready to go. Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Rain chances going up

Cooler second half of the week ahead!

Less hot forecast for Wednesday!

Record-breaking high temperatures Tuesday!

It's hot, but changes on the way

Big time heat again, and the tropics heating up as well

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 90° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 89° 80°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 86° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 85° 79°

Tuesday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 85° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
90°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

89°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
89°

90°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
85°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
85°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
83°

82°

1 AM
Few Showers
33%
82°

82°

2 AM
Showers
37%
82°

82°

3 AM
Showers
45%
82°

82°

4 AM
Showers
44%
82°

81°

5 AM
Showers
42%
81°

80°

6 AM
Showers
46%
80°

80°

7 AM
Showers
56%
80°

82°

8 AM
Showers
58%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News