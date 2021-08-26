Tropical Depression 9 forms, path to Louisiana near major storm strength

Tropical Depression 9 formed Thursday morning in the western Caribbean just southwest of Jamaica. This is the area we have been watching and expecting to develop over the past few days.

The initial movement of this is a little more uncertain than normal since it just formed, and we should have better data in after the Hurricane Hunters move through this afternoon.

However the official forecast track is in good agreement with most of the models out there in a landfall along the Louisiana coast.

The forecast intensity also calls for the threat of rapid intensification as this enters the Gulf of Mexico, and we could be looking at a major storm as it makes landfall.

Changes in the track and intensity are likely over the next few days, but please be aware this could be a serious situation and make plans now to be prepared.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 79°

Friday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 85° 79°

Saturday

86° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 66% 86° 80°

Sunday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 99% 83° 79°

Monday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 95% 83° 79°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 86° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
80°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
83°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
83°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
81°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
81°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

4 AM
Showers
38%
81°

80°

5 AM
Showers
42%
80°

80°

6 AM
Showers
42%
80°

80°

7 AM
Showers
36%
80°

82°

8 AM
Showers
54%
82°

83°

9 AM
Showers
49%
83°

84°

10 AM
Rain
69%
84°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
82°

