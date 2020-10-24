Tropical Depression 28 forms, current track to Louisiana as a tropical storm

Tracking the Tropics

The tropical wave we have been watching in the Caribbean has been classified as tropical depression 28 Saturday evening.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The tropical wave we have been watching in the Caribbean has been classified as tropical depression 28 Saturday evening. The initial forecast track brings this system into the Louisiana coast by Thursday as a tropical storm.

The forecast actually strengthens this to a hurricane in the central Gulf before weakening after that. This will be something that we have to watch for impacts to the area.

The main issue will be timing with this system as a trough comes in from the west that will move this storm to the northeast. How quickly that happens will be a key as to what impacts we see locally.

Right now the biggest issue would likely be locally heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat. Gusty winds will be possible as well. This will move through quickly due to the trough.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the future of this. We still have several days to watch. While major issues are not likely, a late season tropical storm over the area will be possible Wednesday into Thursday.

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday 10-23 10 PM weather update with Hank Allen

Friday 10-23 weather 5 PM update

Watching Invest 95L in the Caribbean.

Scattered thunderstorms likely. Invest 95L in the Western Caribbean.

Thursday 10-22 10 PM weather update

Thursday 10-22 weather update 6 PM

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 62°

Sunday

77° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 65°

Monday

80° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 69°

Tuesday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 82° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 72°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 60% 81° 72°

Thursday

75° / 59°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 75° 59°

Friday

69° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

2 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
64°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

Popular

Latest News

More News