Tropical Depression 28 forms, current track to Louisiana as a tropical storm

The tropical wave we have been watching in the Caribbean has been classified as tropical depression 28 Saturday evening. The initial forecast track brings this system into the Louisiana coast by Thursday as a tropical storm.

The forecast actually strengthens this to a hurricane in the central Gulf before weakening after that. This will be something that we have to watch for impacts to the area.

The main issue will be timing with this system as a trough comes in from the west that will move this storm to the northeast. How quickly that happens will be a key as to what impacts we see locally.

Right now the biggest issue would likely be locally heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat. Gusty winds will be possible as well. This will move through quickly due to the trough.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the future of this. We still have several days to watch. While major issues are not likely, a late season tropical storm over the area will be possible Wednesday into Thursday.