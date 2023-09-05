NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The tropical wave we have been watching the past few days in the Atlantic is now Tropical Depression 13 as of Tuesday morning. This system is forecast to become Lee fairly quickly and then likely become a major hurricane.

This looks like it will be another large and powerful system rolling through the Atlantic. The current forecast reaches category 4 strength by the end of the weekend.

Right now, this is not a threat to the Gulf as the system is likely to curve off to the north. The big question will be does it miss the U.S. completely or get close enough to impact the East Coast.

We will continue to follow this closely through the upcoming weekend.

