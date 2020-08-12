Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 11 formed in the Atlantic Tuesday night and is forecast to become the next named system, Tropical Storm Josephine, later today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the system is about 1,405 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

It is moving west at 15 mph.

It will continue west through Wednesday and head west-northwest at a similar speed tonight and throughout the rest of the week, the NHC said. Forecasters predict the system will gradually strengthen over the next 48 hours and become a tropical storm later today.

Although the storm may strengthen to a Tropical Storm Wednesday, wind shear and dry air are expected to weaken the system this weekend

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 89° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 91° 79°

Sunday

92° / 79°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 50% 92° 79°

Monday

91° / 79°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

87°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

