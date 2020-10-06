Tracking the Tropics: Will Hurricane Delta continue intensifying ahead a Gulf Coast landfall?

Tracking the Tropics

Now classified as Category 4 after rapid intensification in last 36 hours

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Delta has been upgraded to a Category 4 based off of now 140 mile per hour wind speeds.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a special advisory at 10:20AM after initial classification on 120 mile per hour wind speeds during our traditional 10AM update because Hurricane Hunters found 130 mile per hour wind speeds while still flying around in the storm.

Just 48 hours ago, this was being monitored as a tropical wave with HIGH, 90% chances for formation. By 4PM Sunday, the NHC began issuing advisories, and it became Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six before strengthening to Tropical Depression Twenty-Six at 10PM with 35 mile per hour wind speeds.

Monday morning, Delta further intensified in the Caribbean Sea with 40 mile per hour winds, earning the title Tropical Storm Delta. 12 hours later, wind speeds increased 35 additional miles per hour to 75 miles per hour. Storms become Category 1 Hurricanes once windspeeds are 74+.

Since, Delta has rapidly intensified in these last 17 hours, increasing wind speeds by 65 miles per hour and dropping pressure by about 50 millibars.

Currently, Major Hurricane Delta is still in the Caribbean Sea and has not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are a bit cooler, which does help weaken strength ahead a likely Louisiana Gulf Coast landfall by late Friday night, early Saturday morning.

Right now, the storm looks to approach our state as a Category 3 before quickly weakening as it progresses inland. We always say it would be best to prepare for one category higher and hope for the best. “Be prepared, not scared” is the theme as impact confidence will improve over these next 24 hours.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Delta is now a Category 4. Here's the latest.

Hurricane Delta intensifying. Growing risk to Louisiana.

Monday 10 PM weather update on Delta

Monday 10-5 5pm weather update

Latest on Tropical Storm Delta

All eyes on Tropical Depression 26 with growing risk to the Gulf Coast.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 73°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 79° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 76°

Thursday

83° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 83° 76°

Friday

82° / 74°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 90% 82° 74°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Windy with periods of rain
Windy with periods of rain 60% 84° 71°

Sunday

87° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 87° 72°

Monday

87° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News